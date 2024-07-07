Left Menu

Manoj Tiwari Slams AAP over Delhi Hospital Cost Escalation Row

BJP leader Manoj Tiwari criticized AAP's Saurabh Bhardwaj for objecting to investigations into the alleged cost escalation in a Delhi hospital project. The Lieutenant Governor highlighted that the project's cost rose from Rs 465 crore to Rs 1135 crore. Tiwari questioned AAP's resistance to inquiries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2024 22:56 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 22:56 IST
Manoj Tiwari Slams AAP over Delhi Hospital Cost Escalation Row
BJP Leader Manoj Tiwari (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP leader Manoj Tiwari on Sunday criticized AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj for his remarks against Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena regarding actions against former minister Satyendar Jain. Tiwari accused Bhardwaj of fearing investigations into financial irregularities.

Speaking to ANI, Tiwari stated, "The Lieutenant Governor is not issuing orders but merely considering public requests for an inquiry into the alleged corruption case in Delhi." He questioned, "Why is Saurabh Bharadwaj afraid of an investigation? Why try to halt the probe? AAP consistently opposes scrutiny, revealing their leadership's nervousness about potential findings."

Earlier, LG Saxena claimed a hospital project tender worth Rs 465 crore had unjustifiably ballooned to Rs 1135 crore, implying a liability of Rs 670 crore for the Delhi Government. He alleged collusion between the Health and Public Works Departments, prompted by AAP officials Saurabh Bhardwaj and Atishi Marlena.

In a letter, Saxena cited blatant procedural violations, suggesting collaboration within the Delhi Government departments. Consequently, he called for a technical examination by the Central Vigilance Commission and formed a committee to probe the cost escalations and procedural lapses. This probe will also cover other ongoing hospital projects in Delhi.

The construction project at LNH Hospital, initiated on November 4, 2020, was expected to conclude in 30 months but has only achieved 64% progress, despite a 243% cost increase. The Health Department handed the project to the Public Works Department, which attributed cost overruns to an expanded scope of work. However, the scope increased by only 8.61%, while costs surged by 143%.

Significantly, these cost adjustments occurred at the engineers' level without Finance Department or Cabinet oversight. After the LG raised the issue with CM Arvind Kejriwal in June 2023, a Cabinet Note was proposed in March 2024 for cost overrun approval, still pending. (ANI)

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
2
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan
3
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
4
Canadian Woman Charged with Terrorism Offenses After Return from Syria

Canadian Woman Charged with Terrorism Offenses After Return from Syria

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Continuous Welfare Monitoring in Zimbabwe: Insights from High-Frequency COVID-19 Surveys

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024