Manoj Tiwari Slams AAP over Delhi Hospital Cost Escalation Row

BJP leader Manoj Tiwari on Sunday criticized AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj for his remarks against Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena regarding actions against former minister Satyendar Jain. Tiwari accused Bhardwaj of fearing investigations into financial irregularities.

Speaking to ANI, Tiwari stated, "The Lieutenant Governor is not issuing orders but merely considering public requests for an inquiry into the alleged corruption case in Delhi." He questioned, "Why is Saurabh Bharadwaj afraid of an investigation? Why try to halt the probe? AAP consistently opposes scrutiny, revealing their leadership's nervousness about potential findings."

Earlier, LG Saxena claimed a hospital project tender worth Rs 465 crore had unjustifiably ballooned to Rs 1135 crore, implying a liability of Rs 670 crore for the Delhi Government. He alleged collusion between the Health and Public Works Departments, prompted by AAP officials Saurabh Bhardwaj and Atishi Marlena.

In a letter, Saxena cited blatant procedural violations, suggesting collaboration within the Delhi Government departments. Consequently, he called for a technical examination by the Central Vigilance Commission and formed a committee to probe the cost escalations and procedural lapses. This probe will also cover other ongoing hospital projects in Delhi.

The construction project at LNH Hospital, initiated on November 4, 2020, was expected to conclude in 30 months but has only achieved 64% progress, despite a 243% cost increase. The Health Department handed the project to the Public Works Department, which attributed cost overruns to an expanded scope of work. However, the scope increased by only 8.61%, while costs surged by 143%.

Significantly, these cost adjustments occurred at the engineers' level without Finance Department or Cabinet oversight. After the LG raised the issue with CM Arvind Kejriwal in June 2023, a Cabinet Note was proposed in March 2024 for cost overrun approval, still pending. (ANI)

