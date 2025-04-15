Courtroom Clash: Defamation Battle Between Bansuri Swaraj and Satyendar Jain

A Delhi court on Tuesday granted BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj a four-week period to respond to a defamation petition filed by AAP leader Satyendar Jain. The application challenges an earlier trial court decision that dismissed Jain's complaint against Swaraj.

On February 20, the trial court had rejected Jain's criminal defamation complaint, citing a lack of grounds for cognizance. The presiding judge had succinctly declared, 'Cognisance declined. Dismissed.'

Jain's allegations stem from remarks made by Swaraj during an October 5 TV interview, in which she claimed significant cash and gold were seized from Jain's residence. Accusing her of attempting to sully his reputation for political gain, Jain's complaint underscores the serious nature of criminal defamation, which carries up to two years in prison. The matter will be revisited on May 14.

