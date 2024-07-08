Biden Faces Growing Pressure from Fellow Democrats Amid Reelection Bid Doubts

President Joe Biden, under pressure from fellow Democrats, visited Pennsylvania to shore up support amid growing calls for him to step down following a weak debate performance. Biden, 81, faced questions about his ability to lead for another term after his June 27 debate with Republican Donald Trump.

At a Sunday service in a Philadelphia church, Biden received a warm welcome from the congregation, and later met with union members in Harrisburg. Key Democrats, including representatives from Judiciary, Armed Services, Veterans Affairs, and House Administration committees, suggested Biden should consider stepping aside.

Despite the criticism, Biden has vowed to stay in the race, calling the calls for him to bow out "nonsense." Vice President Kamala Harris is seen as a strong potential candidate if Biden steps down. The upcoming week, with planned town halls and news conferences, is crucial for Biden to regain confidence among voters.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)