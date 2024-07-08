Heavy Rains Force Maharashtra Assembly Adjournment

Left Menu

Maharashtra assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar adjourned the House until 1 pm on Monday due to heavy rains causing delays for MLAs and ministers trying to reach the legislature in south Mumbai. Opposition Leader Vijay Wadettiwar criticized the government's lack of pre-monsoon preparedness. Mumbai recorded 300 mm of rainfall overnight.

Rahul Narwekar
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar on Monday adjourned the House until 1 pm due to ongoing heavy rains that prevented several MLAs and ministers from reaching the legislature complex in south Mumbai.

The House, which convened at 11 am, saw Leader of Opposition Vijay Wadettiwar voicing concerns about the city's struggles with the heavy rainfall. Wadettiwar criticized the inadequate pre-monsoon preparedness despite significant expenditures.

Narwekar noted that Mumbai received 300 mm of rainfall overnight. With many members still absent, he cited the lack of quorum for the adjournment, postponing legislative activities until later in the day.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

