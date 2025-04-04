NATO Ministers Push Back Against Russian Obstruction in Ukraine Peace Efforts

European foreign ministers, attending a NATO meeting, censured Russia on Friday for hindering the United States' attempts to broker peace in Ukraine. This assertion aims to encourage the Trump administration to adopt a more assertive position.

Despite President Donald Trump's assurances to swiftly end the ongoing war, skepticism is mounting over Vladimir Putin's peace pledges. Sources indicate a growing suspicion at the White House, yet Trump maintains his stance that Putin is eager to resolve the conflict.

The Russian dismissal of a U.S. ceasefire proposal in March—agreed upon by Ukraine—underscores the current deadlock. European leaders demand clarity from Moscow, emphasizing their determined support for Ukraine and striving for a war conclusion.

(With inputs from agencies.)