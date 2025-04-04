Left Menu

NATO Ministers Push Back Against Russian Obstruction in Ukraine Peace Efforts

At a NATO meeting, European foreign ministers blamed Russia for impeding U.S. peace efforts in Ukraine. They urged a firmer stance from the Trump administration, despite President Trump's public belief in Putin's commitment to peace. Efforts for a ceasefire remain unfulfilled, with calls intensifying for decisive Russian action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-04-2025 13:49 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 13:49 IST
European foreign ministers, attending a NATO meeting, censured Russia on Friday for hindering the United States' attempts to broker peace in Ukraine. This assertion aims to encourage the Trump administration to adopt a more assertive position.

Despite President Donald Trump's assurances to swiftly end the ongoing war, skepticism is mounting over Vladimir Putin's peace pledges. Sources indicate a growing suspicion at the White House, yet Trump maintains his stance that Putin is eager to resolve the conflict.

The Russian dismissal of a U.S. ceasefire proposal in March—agreed upon by Ukraine—underscores the current deadlock. European leaders demand clarity from Moscow, emphasizing their determined support for Ukraine and striving for a war conclusion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

