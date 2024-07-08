Rahul Gandhi: Assam's Soldier in Times of Crisis

Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, on Monday declared his unwavering support for the people of Assam, calling himself their 'soldier in Parliament'. He implored the central government to rapidly provide all necessary assistance to the flood-stricken state.

During his visit to a flood relief camp in Assam's Cachar district, Gandhi stressed the need for immediate relief and a broader vision for long-term flood management across Northeast India. He expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives, including that of an 8-year-old child named Avinash in Guwahati.

Gandhi criticized the BJP government for its failure to address the flood crisis effectively, citing inadequate funds and poor management. He urged the creation of a pan-Northeast water management authority and promised to voice Assam's plight in Parliament. Gandhi also visited a camp for internally displaced people from Manipur and received a memorandum from Assam Congress leaders.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)