Rare Daytime Missile Attack Rocks Kyiv

Ukrainian air defences responded to a rare daytime Russian missile attack on Kyiv and other cities. Explosions were reported in Kyiv, with residents urged to stay in shelters. Social media showed smoke across the city, and other cities like Dnipro also reported explosions.

08-07-2024
Ukrainian air defences were engaged on Monday in repelling a rare daytime Russian missile attack on the capital Kyiv and other cities across the country, local authorities said.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported explosions in the city and urged residents to stay in shelters. He said on the Telegram messaging app that ambulances were heading to one of the districts in central Kyiv, but gave no immediate details on the damage or casualties.

Unverified social media videos showed rising clouds of smoke across the city. Local media also reported explosions in Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih and Kropyvnytskyi in central Ukraine.

('Attack on Ukraine at a time when there are the most people on the streets. Crazy Russian terrorists,' Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's chief of staff Andriy Yermak wrote on the Telegram messaging app during the attack.)

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

