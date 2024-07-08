Left Menu

Far-Right European Parties Form New Alliance

Marine Le Pen's National Rally will join forces with Viktor Orban's alliance in the European Parliament. The coalition includes Austria's Freedom Party and the Czech Republic's ANO, aiming to combat illegal immigration and transfer power from Brussels back to member states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Budapest | Updated: 08-07-2024 14:51 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 14:51 IST
Marine Le Pen
  • Country:
  • Hungary

Marine Le Pen's far-right National Rally (RN) is set to join a newly formed alliance in the European Parliament, announced by Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban, according to a statement from the Hungarian government spokesperson on Monday.

The alliance brings together Austria's far-right Freedom Party (FPO), Orban's Fidesz party, and the Czech Republic's populist ANO party led by Andrej Babis. The coalition's primary focus will be combating illegal immigration and shifting more powers from Brussels back to the member states.

The formation of this alliance signals a strategic move among Europe's far-right blocs, consolidating their efforts to influence EU policy in a direction that favors national sovereignty over centralized EU control.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

