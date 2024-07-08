Left Menu

Roderic O'Gorman Elected as New Green Party Leader Amidst Declining Support

The Green Party in Ireland, part of a three-party coalition government, elected Roderic O'Gorman as its new leader to address waning support. The former leader, Eamon Ryan, stepped down following poor election results. O'Gorman narrowly defeated Pippa Hackett and aims to boost the party's standing ahead of elections.

Updated: 08-07-2024 15:47 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 15:47 IST
  • Country:
  • Ireland

On Monday, Ireland's Green Party elected Roderic O'Gorman as its new leader in an effort to rebound from recent electoral setbacks. O'Gorman, formerly the integration minister, steps in after Eamon Ryan's decision to step down.

Facing declining support, the party seeks to regain momentum, especially following poor results in local council and European parliamentary elections. Ryan, the outgoing leader, dismissed any connection between his resignation and the electoral losses.

O'Gorman, who has extensive experience in handling asylum seeker issues, narrowly defeated junior minister Pippa Hackett. Analysts predict that the upcoming general election could occur before the year's end, despite the official deadline of March 2025.

