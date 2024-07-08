NATO Summit in Washington: Navigating Uncertainty Amid Ukraine Crisis and Trump's Political Revival

Leaders from NATO member states are converging in Washington this week with a dual agenda: to reinforce support for Ukraine and to navigate the complexities surrounding the potential return of former U.S. President Donald Trump.

President Joe Biden, who is hosting the summit, faced a setback following a June debate, which has bolstered Trump in polls leading up to the November 5 election. This political uncertainty extends to Europe, with France facing political gridlock and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's coalition weakened.

Marking NATO's 75th anniversary, the summit will focus on military and financial aid for Ukraine and its path to eventual NATO membership. NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg asserted the summit would concentrate on substantive issues concerning the alliance. Trump's possible return poses a concern for many NATO members due to his past criticisms of the alliance. However, some diplomats believe NATO could adapt to another Trump term.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)