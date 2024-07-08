Senegal's Young President Faces Regional Reconciliation Challenge

Senegal's President Basirou Diomaye Faye, Africa's youngest leader, is now confronted with the significant challenge of reuniting a fractured ECOWAS regional bloc, comprising nations older than him.

The 44-year-old Faye was assigned the task on Sunday of bringing military junta-ruled Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso back into the ECOWAS fold at a bloc summit held in Nigeria's Abuja. These countries had exited ECOWAS, forming their own alliance after military coups damaged regional ties.

Supported by Togolese President Faure Essozimna Gnassingbe, Faye is considered one of the most suitable leaders to attempt to reconcile these nations back into regional cooperation.

ECOWAS's goodwill has declined in recent years, especially around security and economic collaboration, noted Afolabi Adekaiyaoja of the Centre for Democracy and Development. However, Faye's new position might offer a chance for reforms that lead to a more self-reliant ECOWAS, Adekaiyaoja added.

At home, Faye reviews old dependencies while renegotiating contracts with foreign entities. Although Senegal remains a key Western ally, Faye is pushing for public policy independence, resonating with the junta's criticism of old ties.

However, challenges loom for Faye and Togolese President Gnassingbe given ECOWAS's recent re-election of Nigerian President Bola Tinubu as chairman. Success in their envoy roles will require coordinated leadership, argued Adekaiyaoja.

