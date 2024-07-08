Left Menu

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Forms Committee for Amendments in New Criminal Laws

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has established a one-man committee led by retired Justice M Satyanarayan to review and recommend amendments to three criminal laws recently enacted by the Government of India. The committee will consult stakeholders and submit its report within a month.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2024 18:33 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 18:33 IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin (Photo: Stalin--X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has formed a one-man committee, chaired by retired Justice M Satyanarayan, to study and recommend amendments to three new criminal laws enacted by the Government of India.

This committee will also propose new names for these laws in Hindi and is expected to submit its report within a month. CM Stalin pointed out that these laws were implemented without state consultations and parliamentary debates, leading to nationwide protests. The Tamil Nadu government and DMK continue to oppose these legislations.

The committee will engage with advocate associations and other stakeholders before finalizing its recommendations. Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, meanwhile, asserts that the new laws will expedite justice and improve citizens' quality of life, thereby aiding national progress.

Implemented on July 1, the new criminal laws aim to replace the Indian Penal Code of 1860, the Code of Criminal Procedure of 1973, and the Indian Evidence Act of 1872. They were passed during the last Winter Session of Parliament, during which over 140 MPs faced suspension, spurring opposition criticism of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

