Maharashtra Government Faces Backlash Amid Mumbai Waterlogging Crisis

Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole criticized Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's government for waterlogging in Mumbai after heavy rains. CM Shinde chaired a high-level meeting and directed emergency services to be on high alert. The IMD has issued an orange alert for Mumbai, forecasting heavy rain in the next 24 hours.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2024 18:57 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 18:57 IST
Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole on Monday launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's administration over the severe waterlogging in Mumbai triggered by heavy rains. Patole labeled the situation as a government failure, attributing it to systemic corruption and an erosion of democratic principles. He criticized the CM's purported photo sessions at flood sites as unproductive stunts.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Shinde led a high-level meeting to assess the flood situation and issued directives for emergency agencies to remain on high alert. In a social media post, CM Shinde acknowledged the severe disruptions caused by the rainfall, including traffic jams and impacted train services. Efforts to drain water from affected areas were underway, and the CM urged citizens to venture out only if necessary while calling for cooperation from municipal and emergency services.

The Chief Minister's Office confirmed that Shinde chaired an emergency meeting at the Disaster Control Room with key ministers in attendance. The India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for Mumbai, expecting very heavy rain in the next 24 hours. The BMC reported significant rainfall across Mumbai, leading to further waterlogging and disruption of suburban train services.

