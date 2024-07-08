Remembering Chandra Shekhar: Tributes and Leadership Legacy
Tributes were paid to former Prime Minister Chandra Shekhar on his death anniversary. Prominent leaders and citizens commemorated his contributions to Indian democracy. A series of events took place in Ballia, his birthplace, highlighting his influence during political unrest and advocating for his value-centric leadership.
Tributes were paid to former Prime Minister Chandra Shekhar on Monday, marking his death anniversary. Born on April 17, 1927, in Ballia, Shekhar passed away on July 8, 2007. His contributions to Indian democracy were lauded by various leaders and citizens.
Former UP minister and patron of the Loktantra Senani Kalyan Samiti, Yashwant Singh, emphasized the importance of understanding Shekhar's role in history for those who believe in democracy. Singh recalled the period of 1974-1975, noting that although many Congress leaders disagreed with Indira Gandhi's policies, they only voiced their opposition later.
The memorial meeting, presided over by Dhirendra Nath Srivastava, saw participation from MLAs and social activists. In Ballia, Chandra Shekhar's hometown, events included tributes at his ancestral residence and a seminar at Jananayak Chandrashekhar University highlighting his value-centric political approach.
