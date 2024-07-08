Left Menu

Fierce Battle for Vikravandi: DMK, PMK, and NTK in a Triangular Showdown

The campaign for the Vikravandi assembly constituency by-election concluded with DMK's Udhayanidhi Stalin urging voters to defeat PMK, which supports maintaining NEET. PMK's Dr Anbumani Ramadoss promised 15% Vanniyar reservation, while NTK's Dr Anuradha aimed for a liquor-free zone. The election features 29 candidates vying for the seat.

Updated: 08-07-2024 20:30 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 20:30 IST
The fierce campaign battle in Vikravandi assembly constituency concluded on Monday evening. DMK leader and Tamil Nadu Minister, Udhayanidhi Stalin, appealed to the electorate to defeat PMK, an ally of BJP, which opposes abolishing NEET.

In a final push before the by-election on July 10, PMK leader Dr Anbumani Ramadoss urged voters to support his party candidate, C Anbumani, promising a 15% reservation for the Vanniyar community. Dr Anuradha of NTK called for a chance to transform Vikravandi into a liquor-free constituency within two years.

Despite the primary contest being triangular, the by-election has drawn 29 candidates. The vote will occur from 7 am to 6 pm on July 10, with counting set for July 13. This election follows the seat's vacancy after the death of DMK legislator N Pugazhendhi in April.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

