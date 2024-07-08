Fierce Battle for Vikravandi: DMK, PMK, and NTK in a Triangular Showdown

The fierce campaign battle in Vikravandi assembly constituency concluded on Monday evening. DMK leader and Tamil Nadu Minister, Udhayanidhi Stalin, appealed to the electorate to defeat PMK, an ally of BJP, which opposes abolishing NEET.

In a final push before the by-election on July 10, PMK leader Dr Anbumani Ramadoss urged voters to support his party candidate, C Anbumani, promising a 15% reservation for the Vanniyar community. Dr Anuradha of NTK called for a chance to transform Vikravandi into a liquor-free constituency within two years.

Despite the primary contest being triangular, the by-election has drawn 29 candidates. The vote will occur from 7 am to 6 pm on July 10, with counting set for July 13. This election follows the seat's vacancy after the death of DMK legislator N Pugazhendhi in April.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)