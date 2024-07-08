Trump's Immigration Policies: What to Expect in a Second Term
Former U.S. President Donald Trump promises to implement stricter immigration policies, including the reinstatement of the 'remain in Mexico' program and mass deportations, if reelected. His proposed measures focus on border enforcement, legal immigration restrictions, travel bans, and potentially resuming family separations. Trump's campaign emphasizes protecting American labor and security.
Former U.S. President Donald Trump has vowed to enforce stricter immigration policies if elected to a second term on Nov. 5. Among the measures under consideration are the reinstatement of the 2019 'remain in Mexico' program and the COVID-19-era Title 42 policy. Trump aims to detain all migrants caught crossing the border illegally and end 'catch and release.'
He has also pledged to close gaps in the border wall and utilize tariffs to pressure other nations from sending migrants. Trump plans to launch the largest deportation effort in U.S. history, focusing on criminals and using troops if necessary. He also intends to deploy the National Guard for enforcement actions in 'unfriendly' states.
Travel bans on people from certain countries or ideologies, legal immigration restrictions, and potential family separation policies are also part of his agenda. Though some actions may face legal challenges, Trump's campaign stresses the need for a merit-based immigration system to protect American labor and values.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
