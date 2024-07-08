Left Menu

Trump's Immigration Policies: What to Expect in a Second Term

Former U.S. President Donald Trump promises to implement stricter immigration policies, including the reinstatement of the 'remain in Mexico' program and mass deportations, if reelected. His proposed measures focus on border enforcement, legal immigration restrictions, travel bans, and potentially resuming family separations. Trump's campaign emphasizes protecting American labor and security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2024 22:02 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 22:02 IST
Trump's Immigration Policies: What to Expect in a Second Term

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has vowed to enforce stricter immigration policies if elected to a second term on Nov. 5. Among the measures under consideration are the reinstatement of the 2019 'remain in Mexico' program and the COVID-19-era Title 42 policy. Trump aims to detain all migrants caught crossing the border illegally and end 'catch and release.'

He has also pledged to close gaps in the border wall and utilize tariffs to pressure other nations from sending migrants. Trump plans to launch the largest deportation effort in U.S. history, focusing on criminals and using troops if necessary. He also intends to deploy the National Guard for enforcement actions in 'unfriendly' states.

Travel bans on people from certain countries or ideologies, legal immigration restrictions, and potential family separation policies are also part of his agenda. Though some actions may face legal challenges, Trump's campaign stresses the need for a merit-based immigration system to protect American labor and values.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
3
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
4
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024