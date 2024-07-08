Argentina's President Milei to Sign Crucial Pact Amid Economic Crisis

Argentina's libertarian President Javier Milei is preparing to sign a critical pact with provincial governors, aiming to strengthen support for his reform agenda amid the nation's severe economic crisis. Marked by nearly 300% inflation and increased poverty levels, the agreement is crucial for Milei's administration, which has only minority representation in Congress.

After an initial market rally post-inauguration, Milei's administration saw bonds and the peso weaken due to the recession and political tensions. His La Libertad Avanza party, lacking a parliamentary majority and control over provincial governors, is in dire need of alliances to push through its agenda.

Milei has aligned closely with the main conservative bloc; however, five center-left Peronist governors are expected to miss the meeting. The pact, termed the 'May Pact' and initially set for May 25, includes vital fiscal reforms, public spending cuts, and a commitment to international trade. It will be signed in Tucuman, where Argentina declared independence in 1816.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)