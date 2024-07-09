White House Denies Biden Treated for Parkinson's Amid Concerns

The White House has firmly denied that President Joe Biden is being treated for Parkinson's disease, following a New York Times report highlighting multiple visits by a Parkinson's specialist. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre confirmed Biden is not undergoing treatment or taking medication for the illness during a Monday briefing.

Speculation about Biden's health has intensified since his performance at a June 27 debate against Donald Trump, where he appeared frail and stumbled. Concerns within the Democratic Party have also risen, with some questioning his mental acuity ahead of the November 5 presidential election.

A Reuters review of visitor logs shows that Dr. Kevin Cannard, a neurologist who has researched early Parkinson's treatment, visited the White House eight times from August to March. While Jean-Pierre did not provide details about Cannard's visits, she emphasized the White House's commitment to respecting medical privacy and suggested the visits might relate to treating military personnel stationed at the White House.

