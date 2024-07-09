Left Menu

White House Denies Biden Treated for Parkinson's Amid Concerns

The White House has denied reports that U.S. President Joe Biden is being treated for Parkinson's disease. This follows a New York Times piece noting multiple visits by a Parkinson's specialist to the White House. Concerns about Biden's health have grown among Democrats and the general public.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2024 04:58 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 04:58 IST
White House Denies Biden Treated for Parkinson's Amid Concerns
Joe Biden

The White House has firmly denied that President Joe Biden is being treated for Parkinson's disease, following a New York Times report highlighting multiple visits by a Parkinson's specialist. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre confirmed Biden is not undergoing treatment or taking medication for the illness during a Monday briefing.

Speculation about Biden's health has intensified since his performance at a June 27 debate against Donald Trump, where he appeared frail and stumbled. Concerns within the Democratic Party have also risen, with some questioning his mental acuity ahead of the November 5 presidential election.

A Reuters review of visitor logs shows that Dr. Kevin Cannard, a neurologist who has researched early Parkinson's treatment, visited the White House eight times from August to March. While Jean-Pierre did not provide details about Cannard's visits, she emphasized the White House's commitment to respecting medical privacy and suggested the visits might relate to treating military personnel stationed at the White House.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

 Pakistan
3
Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

 India
4
Samsung Workers Union Launches Three-Day Strike in South Korea

Samsung Workers Union Launches Three-Day Strike in South Korea

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024