Left Menu

West Bengal Assembly Bypolls: TMC vs BJP Showdown

Four assembly seats in West Bengal are going for bypolls with the BJP and TMC vying for dominance. While BJP aims to boost morale by capitalizing on their Lok Sabha leads, TMC seeks to extend their electoral success. Elaborate security measures have been implemented for the polls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 09-07-2024 10:56 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 10:56 IST
West Bengal Assembly Bypolls: TMC vs BJP Showdown
  • Country:
  • India

The political battlefield in West Bengal heats up as four assembly seats head into bypolls on Wednesday. Both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) are making strategic moves. The BJP is banking on its Lok Sabha election gains in three segments, while the TMC hopes to build on recent victories.

Three constituencies, Maniktala in Kolkata, Ranaghat Dakshin, and Bagdah in North 24 Parganas, are crucial for BJP, having secured Ranaghat Dakshin and Bagdah seats in the 2021 assembly polls. The fourth constituency, Raiganj in Uttar Dinajpur, was also won by BJP in the last elections but saw its MLAs switch to TMC thereafter.

TMC is confident, with leader Kunal Ghosh stating, "We are confident of winning all four assembly seats." In contrast, the BJP, despite a lackluster Lok Sabha performance, remains hopeful of retaining key constituencies. The Left Front, supported by the Congress, is also contesting, making this a multifaceted electoral contest.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

 India
3
Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

 India
4
Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024