Mohan Bhagwat Leads Annual RSS Meeting in Ranchi

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat arrived in Ranchi on Tuesday morning to participate in the organisation's annual meeting.

The meeting, starting July 12, will see all prant pracharaks, or province in-charges, gathering to discuss various organisational matters.

Over the course of three days, participants will review the recent training camps held in May and June and deliberate on the implementation of upcoming programmes for the next year, an office-bearer of the organisation reported.

Prant pracharaks are full-time RSS workers responsible for the organisation's 46 provinces, or 'prants'.

