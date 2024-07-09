Mohan Bhagwat Leads Annual RSS Meeting in Ranchi
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat arrived in Ranchi for an annual meeting. The gathering, which starts on July 12, includes all province in-charges who will review training camps and discuss upcoming programmes. The meeting spans three days and involves full-time workers known as prant pracharaks.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 09-07-2024 11:29 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 11:29 IST
- Country:
- India
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat arrived in Ranchi on Tuesday morning to participate in the organisation's annual meeting.
The meeting, starting July 12, will see all prant pracharaks, or province in-charges, gathering to discuss various organisational matters.
Over the course of three days, participants will review the recent training camps held in May and June and deliberate on the implementation of upcoming programmes for the next year, an office-bearer of the organisation reported.
Prant pracharaks are full-time RSS workers responsible for the organisation's 46 provinces, or 'prants'.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement