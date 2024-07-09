Modi Hails Russia as India's 'All-Weather Friend', Praises Putin for Strong Bilateral Ties
Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Russia as India's 'all-weather friend' and highlighted President Vladimir Putin’s role in fostering the India-Russia bond. Modi underscored the enduring friendship between the two nations, praised India's growth and transformation over the past decade, and set high ambitions for the future.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday lauded Russia as India's 'all-weather friend' and commended President Vladimir Putin's leadership in fortifying the bilateral relations over the last two decades.
Speaking to the Indian diaspora, Modi's commendation of Putin comes amidst Western attempts to isolate the Russian leader due to the ongoing war in Ukraine. Modi emphasized that Russia stands out as a steadfast ally for India.
He noted the warmth of the India-Russia friendship despite harsh winter conditions, attributing it to mutual trust and respect. Modi expressed special appreciation for Putin, whom he referred to as a friend, for elevating the partnership between the two nations. The Prime Minister also articulated his vision for India's growth, citing the immense potential and determination of its citizens.
