Putin Turns 'Russia' Exhibition into Permanent National Showcase

The 'Russia' exhibition in Moscow, initially a temporary Kremlin-backed project, has been transformed into a permanent national center by President Vladimir Putin. Designed to fuel patriotism and disseminate a unified national narrative, it showcases the achievements of Russia and the contested regions of Ukraine that Russia claims to have annexed.

President Vladimir Putin has decreed that Moscow's 'Russia' exhibition, which attracted over 18 million visitors in eight months, will become a permanent national landmark. Originally conceived as a temporary project to promote patriotism and Russia's historical achievements, it features exhibits like a replica of the 'Tsar Bomba' and showcases regions Russia says it has annexed from Ukraine.

On his fifth visit to the exhibition, Putin emphasized the importance of displaying Russia's achievements with talent and beauty. Critics, meanwhile, have faced severe repercussions for dissenting views. The exhibition, which also serves as a venue for political and social events, promotes traditional family values and the Kremlin's ideology.

Located in a Soviet-era park, the exhibition will be moved to a permanent museum complex and includes displays on Russian folk culture, economic statistics, and high-tech innovations. Popular among school groups and families, it aims to inspire Russians with their country's history and potential, especially amid ongoing conflicts with the West.

