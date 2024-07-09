From Bureaucrat to Politician: Manish Kumar Verma Joins JD(U)

Former Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Manish Kumar Verma, a close aide of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, officially joined the JD(U) on Tuesday.

The induction event for Verma, a 2000 batch IAS officer who took voluntary retirement three years ago, was held at the JD(U) headquarters. The event was attended by senior leaders, including the party's working president and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Jha.

Welcoming the ex-bureaucrat into the party, Jha remarked, "Our party is seriously thinking in terms of expanding its base beyond Bihar. We are sure that Verma's rich administrative experience will be of great use to the JD(U)." Verma, hailing from Nitish Kumar's home district of Nalanda, praised the longest-serving CM of Bihar, referring to him as having an "extraordinary persona" and describing him as an epitome of "true socialism."

An IIT Delhi alumnus, Verma was initially assigned to the Odisha cadre upon joining the IAS. "After serving there for 12 years, I sought a deputation to my home state because of my father's ill health," Verma said. He expressed gratitude to Nitish Kumar for entrusting him with crucial assignments despite being an officer on deputation. Verma served as Patna DM and headed the state's power companies.

Since ending his deputation in 2021, Verma chose to remain in Bihar. He served as an Additional Adviser to the Chief Minister and a member of the Bihar State Disaster Management Authority. His entry into JD(U) has fueled speculations within the party, which lacks robust second-rung leadership.

Party sources highlighted the parallels between Verma's career and that of RCP Singh, another former IAS officer from Nalanda who briefly headed the JD(U) but eventually fell out with Nitish Kumar.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)