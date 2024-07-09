Left Menu

Ukrainian and Slovak Leaders to Meet for Strategic Talks

The Ukrainian and Slovak governments plan to meet in Ukraine between late September and early October. In a recent call, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico reaffirmed support to hospitalize patients from Kyiv's children's hospital, as stated by his office.

The Ukrainian and Slovak governments are set to convene in Ukraine in the latter part of September or the beginning of October, according to an announcement from Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico's office on Tuesday.

During a telephone conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart, Denys Shmyhal, Prime Minister Fico reiterated Slovakia's offer to provide medical care for patients from the children's hospital in Kyiv.

The meeting aims to strengthen bilateral relations and address pressing issues between the two nations.

