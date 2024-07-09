Israeli Strike in Syria Kills Ex-Hezbollah Bodyguard Amid Escalating Border Tensions

An Israeli strike in Syria on Tuesday resulted in the death of Yasser Nemr Qranbish, a former personal bodyguard of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, according to a Hezbollah official.

The development follows an earlier report of an Israeli drone strike on a car near the Syria-Lebanon border, as confirmed by a war monitor and pro-government radio Sham FM. The British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights stated that two Hezbollah members were killed in the vehicle, while a Syrian driver was critically injured. Neither Syrian authorities nor the Israeli military have commented.

Hezbollah later confirmed Qranbish's identity but did not disclose death details, a practice reserved for non-leadership combatants.

Hezbollah supporters mourned his loss on social media. The death adds to the toll of over 450 killed in Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon since October, including 80 civilians. Israeli casualties include 17 soldiers and 11 civilians.

For years, Israel has targeted Iran-linked sites in Syria, rarely acknowledging strikes. Hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces have intensified, particularly following an October 7 Hamas attack, leading to escalating border conflicts.

