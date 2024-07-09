Fractured French Parliament Faces Leadership Challenge

Former President Francois Hollande and newly elected lawmakers from the leftist coalition made a notable entrance at the National Assembly for critical talks. The chaotic vote results left the assembly with no absolute majority.

President Emmanuel Macron tasked Prime Minister Gabriel Attal with managing daily affairs ahead of the Paris Olympics. As Macron departs for a NATO summit, the absence of a clear majority threatens legislative paralysis.

The legislature is divided among the leftist coalition, Macron's centrist allies, and the far-right National Rally. The leftist New Popular Front leaders claim the right to form a government, despite internal divisions over the prime ministerial candidate.

