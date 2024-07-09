British Charity Urges Withdrawal of Rwanda Asylum Policy

A British charity has urged the new UK government to formally withdraw its plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda. The call comes as legal challenges persist despite Prime Minister Keir Starmer's promise to annul the controversial policy.

Three asylum seekers who faced removal to Rwanda withdrew their legal objections after government attorneys confirmed they would not be sent to Africa, and their asylum claims would instead be processed in Britain. However, a separate challenge by the charity Asylum Aid will continue.

Although lawyers for Britain's Home Office noted there was 'no prospect of removal to Rwanda for the foreseeable future,' Asylum Aid maintains its stance. The charity's lawyer, Charlotte Kilroy, expressed surprise at the necessity to keep legal proceedings alive, especially since the Prime Minister declared the policy 'dead and buried'. In response, the Home Office reiterated that no future removals are planned and confirmed the conclusion of this week's court hearing.

