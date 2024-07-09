Left Menu

Hunter Biden's Motion Withdrawal: The Latest Developments

Hunter Biden has withdrawn his motion seeking a retrial on federal gun charges. This decision came after federal prosecutors argued that his motion was based on a misunderstanding of appellate practice. Hunter, son of President Joe Biden, was convicted of lying about illegal drug use when purchasing a handgun in 2018.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wilmington | Updated: 09-07-2024 20:32 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 20:32 IST
Hunter Biden's Motion Withdrawal: The Latest Developments
Hunter Biden
  • Country:
  • United States

Hunter Biden has withdrawn his motion seeking a new trial on federal gun charges following the argument from government prosecutors that his motion stemmed from a misunderstanding of appellate practice. On June 11, Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, became the first child of a sitting president to be convicted of a felony, which was based on charges related to his dishonest statements about illegal drug use when buying a handgun in 2018.

Last month, Hunter Biden's legal team requested a new trial, asserting that the trial court had not received a formal directive to proceed from a federal appeals court after dismissing his appeals. On Monday, federal prosecutors responded by stating that Biden's motion was the result of "an apparent misunderstanding of appellate practice," leading to its withdrawal.

Hunter Biden has denied any wrongdoing and his lawyers have confirmed plans to appeal his conviction.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

 India
3
Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

 India
4
Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024