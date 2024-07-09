Hunter Biden's Motion Withdrawal: The Latest Developments

Hunter Biden has withdrawn his motion seeking a new trial on federal gun charges following the argument from government prosecutors that his motion stemmed from a misunderstanding of appellate practice. On June 11, Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, became the first child of a sitting president to be convicted of a felony, which was based on charges related to his dishonest statements about illegal drug use when buying a handgun in 2018.

Last month, Hunter Biden's legal team requested a new trial, asserting that the trial court had not received a formal directive to proceed from a federal appeals court after dismissing his appeals. On Monday, federal prosecutors responded by stating that Biden's motion was the result of "an apparent misunderstanding of appellate practice," leading to its withdrawal.

Hunter Biden has denied any wrongdoing and his lawyers have confirmed plans to appeal his conviction.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)