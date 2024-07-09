Modi Conferred 'Order of St Andrew the Apostle' During Historic Russia Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded a significant two-day visit to Russia, aimed at bolstering bilateral cooperation in energy, trade, manufacturing, and fertilizers.

During his first trip since the onset of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, Modi attended the 22nd India-Russia annual summit with President Vladimir Putin and was hosted by the Russian president for a private dinner at his residence.

The Ukraine conflict was a key topic of discussion between the two leaders. Modi emphasized that a resolution cannot be achieved on the battlefield and urged for peace talks.

Putin lauded Modi's efforts to mediate the Ukraine crisis, stating, 'I am grateful to you for the attention you pay to the most pressing issues, particularly trying to find ways to resolve the Ukraine crisis, primarily through peaceful means.'

Modi was awarded the 'Order of St Andrew the Apostle,' recognizing his contributions to fostering India-Russia relations. Announced in 2019, the award was officially conferred during this visit.

Modi's next stop is Vienna, marking the first visit by an Indian prime minister to Austria in over 40 years, following Indira Gandhi's trip in 1983.

