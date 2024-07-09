Yellen Affirms Biden's Cognitive Fitness Amid Speculation

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen stated Tuesday that President Joe Biden remains extremely effective during meetings, countering any speculation of his cognitive decline.

Speaking before the House Financial Services, Yellen emphasized that no cabinet discussions have occurred regarding invoking the 25th Amendment, which would transfer presidential duties to the vice president if the president were deemed incapable.

Yellen reiterated, 'The president is extremely effective in the meetings that I've been in with him,' though she did not specify her last personal meeting with Biden.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)