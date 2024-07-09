Left Menu

Yellen Affirms Biden's Cognitive Fitness Amid Speculation

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen affirmed President Joe Biden's cognitive fitness, stating he is extremely effective in meetings. She clarified there have been no discussions among cabinet members about invoking the 25th Amendment, which allows for the transfer of presidential power if the president is deemed unfit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 09-07-2024 21:32 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 21:32 IST
Yellen Affirms Biden's Cognitive Fitness Amid Speculation
Janet Yellen
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen stated Tuesday that President Joe Biden remains extremely effective during meetings, countering any speculation of his cognitive decline.

Speaking before the House Financial Services, Yellen emphasized that no cabinet discussions have occurred regarding invoking the 25th Amendment, which would transfer presidential duties to the vice president if the president were deemed incapable.

Yellen reiterated, 'The president is extremely effective in the meetings that I've been in with him,' though she did not specify her last personal meeting with Biden.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

 India
3
Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

 India
4
Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024