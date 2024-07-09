Left Menu

EU Freezes Military Aid to Georgia Amid Rising Tensions

The European Union has frozen €30 million in military aid to Georgia amidst strained relations spurred by Georgia's new foreign agent law. This law, requiring foreign-funded groups to register as agents of foreign influence, has faced criticism domestically and internationally. The EU plans to redirect support towards Georgia's civil society and media.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2024 21:37 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 21:37 IST
The European Union has frozen €30 million ($32 million) in military aid to Georgia, marking a significant downturn in relations over a contentious foreign agent law passed by Georgia's parliament in June. The law mandates groups receiving foreign funding to register as foreign agents, stirring criticism from the opposition and Western entities.

Speaking at an event in Tbilisi, EU ambassador Pawel Herczynski disclosed that the funds intended for Georgia's Ministry of Defence are on hold, with other measures potentially following. The EU will gradually redirect support from the government to civil society and media.

Georgia's Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili described the EU's decision as "incomprehensible". This development follows the United States' recent postponement of military exercises with Georgia, highlighting the fallout from the foreign agent law and complicating Georgia's EU accession prospects.

