Right-Wing Groups Rally Against Rahul Gandhi's 'Not Hindus' Remark

Various right-wing groups protested against Rahul Gandhi's 'not Hindus' comment in the Lok Sabha. The protest, organized by Sarva Hindu Samaj, included members of RSS, VHP, and others. They warned against insulting Hindu society and Sanatan Dharma. Gandhi's remark drew significant backlash, including from Prime Minister Modi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-07-2024 21:45 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 21:45 IST
Various right-wing groups gathered on Tuesday to protest against Rahul Gandhi's recent 'not Hindus' comment in the Lok Sabha. The Sarva Hindu Samaj organized the protest, which saw participation from members of the RSS, VHP, Bajrang Dal, and other Hindu organizations.

Hindu seers also attended the meeting, where organizers issued a clear warning to those insulting Hindu society and Sanatan Dharma. They emphasized that such provocations should not be mistaken for the community's weakness or tolerance.

The protest follows Gandhi's critical comments about the BJP, leading to significant backlash, including from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who accused Gandhi of calling the entire Hindu community violent. Gandhi later clarified that his comments were directed specifically at the BJP.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

