Right-Wing Groups Rally Against Rahul Gandhi's 'Not Hindus' Remark

Various right-wing groups gathered on Tuesday to protest against Rahul Gandhi's recent 'not Hindus' comment in the Lok Sabha. The Sarva Hindu Samaj organized the protest, which saw participation from members of the RSS, VHP, Bajrang Dal, and other Hindu organizations.

Hindu seers also attended the meeting, where organizers issued a clear warning to those insulting Hindu society and Sanatan Dharma. They emphasized that such provocations should not be mistaken for the community's weakness or tolerance.

The protest follows Gandhi's critical comments about the BJP, leading to significant backlash, including from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who accused Gandhi of calling the entire Hindu community violent. Gandhi later clarified that his comments were directed specifically at the BJP.

