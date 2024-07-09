Maharashtra's New 'Yojana Doots': Youth Power for Welfare Reach

The Maharashtra government has announced plans to recruit 50,000 young individuals to promote welfare programs ahead of upcoming assembly elections.

Dubbed 'Yojana doots,' these recruits will help citizens benefit from state and Union government schemes, according to Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil.

Opposition leaders criticized the move, denouncing it as a political campaign. Ambadas Danve, Leader of Opposition, questioned the quality of skill development education and the decision to hire youths for publicity. Minister Patil responded that the state has allocated Rs 53.66 crore for ten polytechnics to establish 'Centres for Excellence' for skill development and self-employment. Among the 10 lakh youths set for skill training with stipends, 50,000 will become 'Yojana doots' to spread awareness about government schemes.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)