Left Menu

Maharashtra's New 'Yojana Doots': Youth Power for Welfare Reach

The Maharashtra government plans to recruit 50,000 young individuals as 'Yojana doots' to promote various welfare programs ahead of assembly elections. Despite opposition critique labeling it as a political move, the initiative includes a Rs 53.66 crore allocation for ten polytechnics and aims to provide skill development and self-employment training for 10 lakh youths.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-07-2024 23:55 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 23:55 IST
Maharashtra's New 'Yojana Doots': Youth Power for Welfare Reach
Chandrakant Patil
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government has announced plans to recruit 50,000 young individuals to promote welfare programs ahead of upcoming assembly elections.

Dubbed 'Yojana doots,' these recruits will help citizens benefit from state and Union government schemes, according to Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil.

Opposition leaders criticized the move, denouncing it as a political campaign. Ambadas Danve, Leader of Opposition, questioned the quality of skill development education and the decision to hire youths for publicity. Minister Patil responded that the state has allocated Rs 53.66 crore for ten polytechnics to establish 'Centres for Excellence' for skill development and self-employment. Among the 10 lakh youths set for skill training with stipends, 50,000 will become 'Yojana doots' to spread awareness about government schemes.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

 Global
2
Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

 New Zealand
3
Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

 Global
4
Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024