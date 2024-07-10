Left Menu

NATO Chief Calls for Continued Support for Ukraine Amidst Russian Aggression

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg called on alliance leaders to maintain their support for Ukraine amidst its ongoing war against Russia. Speaking at Washington's NATO 75th anniversary summit, he emphasized that the conflict's outcome would have lasting implications for global security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 10-07-2024 03:14 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 03:14 IST
NATO Chief Calls for Continued Support for Ukraine Amidst Russian Aggression
Jens Stoltenberg
  • Country:
  • United States

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg urged leaders of the transatlantic security alliance on Tuesday to maintain support for Ukraine amid its ongoing war against Russia.

Speaking at the outset of a summit in Washington to celebrate NATO's 75th anniversary, Stoltenberg emphasized that the conflict's outcome would shape global security for decades.

"There are no cost-free options with an aggressive Russia as a neighbor. The biggest cost and the greatest risk will be if Russia wins in Ukraine," he stated. "We cannot let that happen."

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

 Global
2
Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

 New Zealand
3
Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

 Global
4
Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024