NATO Chief Calls for Continued Support for Ukraine Amidst Russian Aggression

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg urged leaders of the transatlantic security alliance on Tuesday to maintain support for Ukraine amid its ongoing war against Russia.

Speaking at the outset of a summit in Washington to celebrate NATO's 75th anniversary, Stoltenberg emphasized that the conflict's outcome would shape global security for decades.

"There are no cost-free options with an aggressive Russia as a neighbor. The biggest cost and the greatest risk will be if Russia wins in Ukraine," he stated. "We cannot let that happen."

