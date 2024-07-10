NATO Chief Calls for Continued Support for Ukraine Amidst Russian Aggression
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg called on alliance leaders to maintain their support for Ukraine amidst its ongoing war against Russia. Speaking at Washington's NATO 75th anniversary summit, he emphasized that the conflict's outcome would have lasting implications for global security.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 10-07-2024 03:14 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 03:14 IST
- Country:
- United States
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg urged leaders of the transatlantic security alliance on Tuesday to maintain support for Ukraine amid its ongoing war against Russia.
Speaking at the outset of a summit in Washington to celebrate NATO's 75th anniversary, Stoltenberg emphasized that the conflict's outcome would shape global security for decades.
"There are no cost-free options with an aggressive Russia as a neighbor. The biggest cost and the greatest risk will be if Russia wins in Ukraine," he stated. "We cannot let that happen."
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. Investigates Chinese Telecom Giants for Data Security Risks
Rising Threats: Dagestan Shootings Expose Russia's Security Gaps Amid Ukraine War
High-End CCTV Cameras Enhance Security For Amarnath Yatra
Hong Kong Pro-Democracy Activists Face Life Sentences Under Security Law
EIB to Boost European Defence Investments Amid Rising Security Concerns