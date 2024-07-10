Left Menu

U.S. Remains Committed to Strategic Partnership with India Amid Modi's Diplomatic Visit to Russia

The Pentagon reaffirmed the United States' commitment to India as a strategic partner following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Russia. The U.S. expressed concerns over Russia's international isolation due to its actions in Ukraine. Pentagon Press Secretary Major General Pat Ryder emphasized ongoing robust dialogue with India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 10-07-2024 06:25 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 06:25 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

The Pentagon has reaffirmed its view of India as a strategic partner, emphasizing a continued robust dialogue, even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded his historic visit to Russia. The U.S. administration has voiced concerns about Russia's international isolation, particularly following its military actions in Ukraine.

Addressing media on Tuesday, Pentagon Press Secretary Major General Pat Ryder highlighted that the longstanding India-Russia relationship would not affect the strategic partnership between the U.S. and India. He pointed out that NATO summit discussions were also drawing global attention.

Ryder noted that President Vladimir Putin might attempt to use Modi's visit to suggest Russia's non-isolation, but stressed that Moscow's aggressive actions have indeed isolated it globally. The Pentagon believes India will continue to support a peaceful resolution to the conflict in Ukraine.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

