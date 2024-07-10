U.S. Remains Committed to Strategic Partnership with India Amid Modi's Diplomatic Visit to Russia

The Pentagon has reaffirmed its view of India as a strategic partner, emphasizing a continued robust dialogue, even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded his historic visit to Russia. The U.S. administration has voiced concerns about Russia's international isolation, particularly following its military actions in Ukraine.

Addressing media on Tuesday, Pentagon Press Secretary Major General Pat Ryder highlighted that the longstanding India-Russia relationship would not affect the strategic partnership between the U.S. and India. He pointed out that NATO summit discussions were also drawing global attention.

Ryder noted that President Vladimir Putin might attempt to use Modi's visit to suggest Russia's non-isolation, but stressed that Moscow's aggressive actions have indeed isolated it globally. The Pentagon believes India will continue to support a peaceful resolution to the conflict in Ukraine.

