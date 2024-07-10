Left Menu

Karnataka Chief Minister to Present Caste Census Report to Cabinet

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has announced that the caste census report, part of the Socio-Economic and Education Survey, will be presented to the state cabinet. Initially submitted in February, the report was delayed due to the Lok Sabha elections. Questions about its accuracy have been raised, with concerns over the methodology.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has announced that the caste census report will be presented to the state cabinet soon.

The report, part of the Socio-Economic and Education Survey, was initially submitted to the state government in February but put on hold due to the Lok Sabha elections.

'I have not seen the report yet. It has to be placed before the cabinet, which we will do,' the chief minister stated to reporters on Tuesday. He also mentioned that leaders from some communities had raised concerns about the accuracy of the survey, claiming that the door-to-door methodology was not properly followed.

