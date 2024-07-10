Rupauli By-Election: Key Contenders and Voter Turnout

Rupauli Assembly by-election in Bihar reported a voter turnout of 18.48% by 11 am on Wednesday, according to official sources.

Polling, which commenced at 7 am, will run until 6 pm. Over three lakh voters are expected to decide the outcome for 11 candidates vying for the seat.

This by-election was triggered by MLA Bima Bharti's resignation. Bharti, who has shifted allegiances from JD(U) to RJD, is contesting again despite her loss in the Lok Sabha elections. The JD(U) has nominated Kaladhar Prasad Mandal, while former MLA Shankar Singh, who left LJP (Ram Vilas), is standing as an independent.

