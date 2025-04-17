RJD MLA Ritlal Yadav Surrenders Amid Serious Allegations in Bihar

In a significant legal development, RJD MLA Ritlal Yadav surrendered to the Danapur Court in Bihar on Thursday, following serious allegations of forgery, extortion, and issuing death threats. Joining him in the courtroom were his associates, Chikku Yadav, Pinku Yadav, and Shravan Yadav. The case has attracted considerable attention amid claims of wrongful accusation.

On April 11, a police operation targeted 11 locations linked to Yadav, uncovering Rs 10.5 lakhs in cash, blank cheques worth a staggering Rs 77.5 lakhs, numerous land deeds and agreements, and a series of financial documents pointing towards possible land grabbing activities. This raid also seized technological items and official paraphernalia, raising further questions about the MLA's activities.

Yadav's legal representative, Advocate Safdar Hayat, has disputed the extortion allegations, describing them as unfounded and orchestrated by a builder. The MLA, aware of the police interest in the matter, elected to surrender voluntarily, alongside his accused companions. Another legal voice, Advocate Ashok Kumar Singh, highlighted the case's impact on Yadav's reputation, emphasizing plans to file a bail application shortly.

(With inputs from agencies.)