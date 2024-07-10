Left Menu

Pakistan Authorizes ISI to Tap Calls: Controversy and Outcry Erupt

Pakistan's government has granted its Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) agency the legal authority to intercept telephone calls and messages. This move has sparked significant controversy, especially from the opposition party and rights groups, who argue it poses risks to privacy and could be misused for political purposes.

Pakistan has granted its army-run Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) agency legal authority to tap telephone calls and messages, a move that has intensified its pivotal role in the nation's politics, which has often been under military influence.

The powerful military's influence in shaping governments is further solidified with these new powers for the ISI, inducing outcry from the opposition and a wave of criticism on social media. Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar informed parliament about the change, which was officially notified on July 8.

Tarar emphasized the law would only be used to track criminal and terrorist activities, assuring that measures would be in place to prevent infringements on privacy. He stated the federal government's position: officials may intercept calls and messages in the interest of national security.

The move was strongly opposed by the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, led by jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan. Historically, Khan endorsed the ISI's surveillance practices in the absence of legal backing.

PTI leader Omar Ayub Khan raised concerns about potential misuse of power against government lawmakers, vowing court challenges to the legislation. The army's Inter-Services Public Relations Wing (ISPR) declined to comment.

Farieha Aziz of the rights advocacy group Bolo Bhi questioned the legality and constitutional validity of the measure on social media platform X.

