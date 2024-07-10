Poland's Bold Response to Belarus Border Crisis: Deputy Defence Minister Outlines Options

Poland will take every necessary measure to resolve the migrant crisis at its border with Belarus, according to Deputy Defence Minister Cezary Tomczyk, as Warsaw explores options that may include shutting down the frontier.

The border has become a focal point for tension, with Western officials accusing Belarus of using migrants from outside Europe in a form of 'hybrid warfare.' Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski indicated that a complete border closure is not off the table, while President Andrej Duda discussed the crisis with Chinese President Xi Jinping, emphasizing its impact on European trade.

Currently, Poland has shut down four of its six border crossings with Belarus due to mounting tensions. 'We are ready for any solution in this area, because we will not allow this migration crisis caused by Belarus to last indefinitely,' Tomczyk told Reuters.

Poland's response includes fortifying and policing the border while sending a strong political message that the status quo 'cannot last forever,' Tomczyk reiterated. When asked if China could assist in ending the crisis, he expressed confidence that China would prefer stability.

'China is a global player with interests in Europe, and they need to maintain access to the continent,' Tomczyk explained. As Western leaders prepare to gather for the NATO summit in Washington, they are expected to discuss Poland's defensive measures against potential Russian missile threats to NATO territory over Ukraine.

'Though complicated legally and politically, this direction should be thoroughly examined by NATO,' Tomczyk concluded.

