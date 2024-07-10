Left Menu

Former PM Imran Khan Denied Pre-Arrest Bail in May 9 Riots

A Pakistani anti-terrorism court has dismissed pre-arrest bail petitions of former Prime Minister Imran Khan in three cases related to the May 9 riots following his arrest. The court likened the violence to the Capitol Hill attacks. Khan faces over 200 cases and remains jailed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 10-07-2024 14:10 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 14:10 IST
A Pakistani anti-terrorism court has denied pre-arrest bail petitions for former Prime Minister Imran Khan in connection with three cases stemming from the May 9 riots. These disturbances broke out after Khan's arrest on corruption charges, leading to attacks on several key government buildings and military installations.

Judge Khalid Arshad of the ATC Lahore rejected Khan's petitions, comparing the May 9 violence to the Capitol Hill riots in the United States. The prosecution emphasized the need for Khan's custody to further the investigation.

Khan, who has been in Rawalpindi's Adiala jail since August, faces over 200 legal cases. Despite his lawyer's arguments against the allegations, the court ruled for custody to continue investigating the May 9 events.

