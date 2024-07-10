Left Menu

AAP Leaders Join BJP Over Stalled Development in Delhi

AAP MLA Kartar Singh Tanwar and former minister Raj Kumar Anand have joined BJP, citing a halt in Delhi's development and issues related to water, sanitation, and Dalits. They criticized CM Kejriwal's leadership and praised PM Modi's vision, claiming AAP is rife with corruption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2024 14:52 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 14:52 IST
  • India

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Kartar Singh Tanwar and former Delhi government minister Raj Kumar Anand joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday, pointing to a cessation of development efforts in the national capital.

Tanwar described Delhi as a 'hell' owing to the lack of development work and ongoing water and sanitation issues.

Anand, who ran unsuccessfully in the recent Lok Sabha elections on a BSP ticket, accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of neglecting Dalit concerns.

Anand, a member of the Dalit community and a former city government minister, reportedly left the AAP over corruption issues following Kejriwal's arrest in an excise case. The former Patel Nagar MLA, joined by his wife Veena Anand and various AAP leaders, was welcomed into the BJP by Delhi President Virendra Sachdeva and National General Secretary Arun Singh. Sachdeva and Singh hailed the new members and predicted the end of AAP's rule due to alleged corruption and scandals.

Both leaders praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and vision.

'Delhi is in a bad shape. The party, which emerged from an anti-corruption movement, is now deeply soaked in corruption,' Tanwar asserted.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

