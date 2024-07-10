Left Menu

Prime Minister Modi's Historic Austria Visit: Strengthening Ties Amid Global Conflicts

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a fruitful discussion with Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer, addressing global disputes and affirming that this is not the time for war. They discussed further cooperation between India and Austria and condemned terrorism. Modi's visit marked the first by an Indian PM in over 40 years.

Updated: 10-07-2024
Prime Minister Narendra Modi held significant discussions with Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer on Wednesday, addressing global disputes including the Ukraine conflict and the situation in West Asia. Modi emphasized that 'this is not the time for war'.

Modi, who arrived from a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, is on a two-day visit, the first by an Indian prime minister in over 40 years. He stated that India and Austria have identified new avenues for mutual cooperation and have prepared a strategic blueprint for the coming decade.

Emphasizing dialogue and diplomacy over battlefield solutions, Modi asserted that both nations condemn terrorism in all forms. He also highlighted the importance of reforming the United Nations and other international institutions for contemporary effectiveness.

