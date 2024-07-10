Prime Minister Modi's Historic Austria Visit: Strengthening Ties Amid Global Conflicts

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held significant discussions with Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer on Wednesday, addressing global disputes including the Ukraine conflict and the situation in West Asia. Modi emphasized that 'this is not the time for war'.

Modi, who arrived from a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, is on a two-day visit, the first by an Indian prime minister in over 40 years. He stated that India and Austria have identified new avenues for mutual cooperation and have prepared a strategic blueprint for the coming decade.

Emphasizing dialogue and diplomacy over battlefield solutions, Modi asserted that both nations condemn terrorism in all forms. He also highlighted the importance of reforming the United Nations and other international institutions for contemporary effectiveness.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)