Bangladesh and China Strengthen Ties with New Strategic Partnership

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina met with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang, resulting in 21 agreements and MoUs to elevate their partnership to a 'comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership'. The agreements cover economic support, trade, and regional issues like the Rohingya crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 10-07-2024 16:43 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 16:43 IST
Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina met with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang on Wednesday, resulting in the signing of 21 agreements and MoUs aimed at elevating the two countries' strategic partnership to a 'comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership.' Bangladesh's state-run news agency, Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS), reported the developments.

According to the Chinese President, China will offer Bangladesh economic support through grants, interest-free loans, concessional loans, and commercial loans. Bangladesh's Foreign Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud characterized the meeting as 'very successful,' held in a 'cordial environment.' The agreements were signed in the presence of Hasina and Li following delegation-level talks.

The discussions focused on key issues including the Rohingya crisis, business, trade, commerce, and various regional and international matters. Agreements on economic cooperation, investment, digital economy, disaster management, and people-to-people connectivity were signed. Earlier, Prime Minister Hasina was welcomed with a red carpet reception on her arrival for the bilateral talks.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

