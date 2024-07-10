PM Modi Honored with Russia's Top Civilian Award, Strengthening Global and Bilateral Ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was honored with Russia's highest civilian award, the Order of St Andrew the Apostle. BJP's Foreign Affairs Department in-charge, Dr. Vijay Chauthaiwale, stated that this accolade underscores Modi's role as a global leader pivotal to global peace and prosperity.

Modi received the award from President Vladimir Putin, lauding his efforts to bolster the India-Russia partnership. Upon receiving the honor, Modi expressed gratitude, terming it a 'samman' for 140 crore Indians and a testament to the deep-rooted friendship between the two nations. Chauthaiwale emphasized the strong personal chemistry between Modi and Putin, reflected in their discussions during this visit.

Addressing India's position on the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Chauthaiwale reiterated Modi's early statement advocating for peace. He noted that India's candid stance has been acknowledged by Russian leaders, showcasing the maturity of their bilateral relations. Furthermore, Modi's visit to Austria after 41 years, aimed at revitalizing ties in tourism and trade, highlights the neglect by previous governments, particularly the Congress, towards Austria.

Concluding his two-day Russia visit, Modi engaged with the Indian diaspora in Moscow before departing for Austria. He emphasized that the India-Russia relationship significantly contributes to global prosperity and praised the Indian community for their role in enhancing these ties.

