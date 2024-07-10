Biden Aims to Rally NATO Support for Ukraine Amid Reelection Bid

U.S. President Joe Biden and leaders of other NATO member states are poised to unveil new aid and reiterate a membership pledge for Ukraine at a summit in Washington, following Biden's vow to defend Kyiv against Russia's invasion. Biden, 81, faces questions about his fitness for office, particularly after a June 27 debate mishap, and hopes the international event will aid his reelection bid slated for November 5.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg revealed that he expects NATO allies to agree on a substantial aid package for Ukraine, in addition to expanding partnerships in the Asia-Pacific region. This package includes a new NATO command for Ukraine, ongoing security assistance, and training, along with long-term support commitments.

Stoltenberg also noted forthcoming announcements on immediate military support, such as air defense systems and efforts to ensure interoperability between Ukrainian and NATO forces. Allies are anticipated to reiterate the commitment for Ukraine's eventual NATO membership. The summit's draft declaration, pending unanimous agreement, states continued support for Ukraine's full Euro-Atlantic integration.

Biden's forceful Tuesday speech emphasized NATO's unprecedented strength and confidence in Ukraine's ability to thwart Russian advances with collective support. NATO members have already pledged additional Patriot and strategic air defense systems for Ukraine, with more aid announcements expected during the summit, aligning with the alliance's 75th anniversary.

With Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine dominating the agenda, the summit will also tackle other pressing security concerns, including the Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza and deepening ties among Russia, Iran, China, and North Korea.

The upcoming U.S. presidential election could shift Washington's stance on Ukraine and NATO support. Republican candidate Donald Trump, 78, has voiced skepticism about the level of aid to Ukraine and U.S. support for allies. Biden aims to consolidate both international and domestic support amidst this political backdrop.

During the summit, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy plans to meet U.S. congressional leaders to express gratitude for $175 billion in aid and appeal for more. An advisor to Trump has proposed a conditional peace plan to Zelenskiy, contingent on future U.S. arms support, should Trump win the election.

In Congress, Trump's close allies have repeatedly opposed aid to Zelenskiy's government, while a coalition of Democrats and international-minded Republicans have endorsed the existing levels. A senior NATO official recently stated that Russia's capacity for a major offensive is dwindling, but it can sustain its war economy for a few more years. Conversely, Ukraine also lacks the resources for large-scale operations.

On the sidelines, Biden is set to meet with new British Prime Minister Keir Starmer for the first time since Starmer's Labour Party ended 14 years of Conservative rule. Biden will also host a dinner for NATO heads, given particular attention amidst concerns about his capacity to serve another term.

