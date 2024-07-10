Left Menu

Jalandhar West Bypoll Sees Steep Drop in Voter Turnout

The Jalandhar West assembly bypoll in Punjab recorded a voter turnout of 51.30 percent, down from 67 percent in the 2022 election. The multi-cornered contest saw AAP, Congress, and BJP vying for the seat, which fell vacant after Sheetal Angural resigned. The bypoll is a major test for all parties involved.

  • Country:
  • India

A voter turnout of 51.30 percent was recorded in the Jalandhar West assembly bypoll in Punjab on Wednesday, marking a sharp decline from the 67 percent seen in the 2022 state election.

Polling concluded at 6 pm, but the Election Commission (EC) may update the turnout figure later. According to EC's Voter Turnout app, the final percentage was 51.30.

The Jalandhar West constituency witnessed a multi-cornered contest with major political parties, including the AAP, the Congress, and the BJP, competing to secure the seat. The by-election saw 15 candidates in the fray after the seat fell vacant following Sheetal Angural's resignation from the AAP and subsequent move to the BJP in March.

During interactions with reporters, Congress candidate Surinder Kaur criticized the AAP government, claiming that people were disenchanted and would express their disapproval through the bypoll. Conversely, AAP candidate Mohinder Bhagat expressed confidence in his party's victory.

Surinder Kaur, a former senior deputy mayor, and Mohinder Bhagat, son of former minister and BJP MLA Bhagat Chunni Lal Bhagat, are competing against BJP's Angural. Bhagat had unsuccessfully contested from the same seat in both the 2017 and 2022 assembly elections for the BJP before joining AAP last year.

During the voting process, Angural alleged the presence of AAP workers from other parts of the state, contravening the poll code.

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) had initially fielded Surjit Kaur for the bypoll but later withdrew its support, disowning her. Instead, the SAD endorsed Bahujan Samaj Party's candidate Binder Kumar. Nevertheless, a faction of SAD leaders revolted and continued to support Surjit Kaur.

Notably, voters received plant gifts at many polling stations, and indelible ink was applied to the middle finger of their left hand, a departure from the usual practice of marking the index finger.

The bypoll is crucial for Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who aims for an AAP victory to hold onto this reserved constituency after facing a setback in the recent Lok Sabha polls.

The stakes are equally high for the opposition Congress and BJP, both of whom are eager for a victory to boost their standing after recent electoral setbacks.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

