US Affirms India as Strategic Partner Despite Russia Ties

Despite concerns over India's close ties with Russia, the Biden Administration has reaffirmed India as a strategic partner. India has maintained its special partnership with Russia, while advocating for a peaceful resolution to the Ukraine conflict. US officials stress the importance of India's support in achieving lasting peace in Ukraine.

Updated: 10-07-2024 20:24 IST
US Affirms India as Strategic Partner Despite Russia Ties
The Biden Administration has reiterated India's status as a strategic partner, despite concerns stemming from its relationship with Russia.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to Russia for the India-Russia annual summit has garnered significant attention amidst ongoing tensions in Ukraine. During his talks with President Vladimir Putin, Modi emphasized that a peaceful solution to the Ukraine conflict cannot be achieved on the battlefield.

US officials, including Pentagon Press Secretary Major General Pat Ryder and State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller, addressed questions about India's ties with Russia. They underscored the importance of India supporting global efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace in Ukraine.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre echoed these sentiments, noting that India's longstanding relationship with Russia positions it to urge President Putin to end the war. India has not condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine but continues to advocate for dialogue and diplomacy to resolve the conflict.

