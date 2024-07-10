US Affirms India as Strategic Partner Despite Russia Ties

The Biden Administration has reiterated India's status as a strategic partner, despite concerns stemming from its relationship with Russia.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to Russia for the India-Russia annual summit has garnered significant attention amidst ongoing tensions in Ukraine. During his talks with President Vladimir Putin, Modi emphasized that a peaceful solution to the Ukraine conflict cannot be achieved on the battlefield.

US officials, including Pentagon Press Secretary Major General Pat Ryder and State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller, addressed questions about India's ties with Russia. They underscored the importance of India supporting global efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace in Ukraine.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre echoed these sentiments, noting that India's longstanding relationship with Russia positions it to urge President Putin to end the war. India has not condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine but continues to advocate for dialogue and diplomacy to resolve the conflict.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)