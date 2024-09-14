Left Menu

BJP Leaders Unite for Ganesh Puja, Gear Up for Maharashtra Elections

BJP President J P Nadda and notable party leaders, including Union Health Minister Bhupender Yadav and Piyush Goyal, performed Ganesh puja at Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde's residence in Mumbai. They also visited Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis's home for further rituals and meetings. Upcoming state elections in November take center stage.

Updated: 14-09-2024 15:21 IST
BJP President J P Nadda, accompanied by prominent party leaders, participated in Ganesh puja at Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's official residence in Mumbai as part of the ongoing Ganpati festival. The gathering underscores the party's unity ahead of state elections.

Following the ceremony, Nadda and the party delegation, which included Union ministers Bhupender Yadav and Piyush Goyal, visited Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's residence. The leaders' presence highlights their collective focus on the November assembly elections.

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also made a strategic visit to Mumbai, engaging with CM Shinde, Deputy CM Fadnavis, and NCP's Ajit Pawar. The BJP, alongside Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Pawar's NCP, forms the ruling Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra.

(With inputs from agencies.)

