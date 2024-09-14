Left Menu

VCK Chief's Deleted Video Sparks Controversy

A video of VCK Chief Thol Thirumavalavan demanding a share in power was deleted soon after being posted on his social media account. The leader distanced himself from the video, suggesting it was an old clip posted and removed by an administrator without his knowledge.

Updated: 14-09-2024 15:29 IST
Thol Thirumavalavan
  • Country:
  • India

VCK Chief Thol Thirumavalavan's video demanding political power was deleted hours after appearing on social media.

Thirumavalavan distanced himself from the controversial video, suggesting it was an old clip possibly posted and removed by an administrator without his knowledge.

The video's content contradicts DMK's policy of state autonomy and central coalition. Thirumavalavan emphasized that coalition government has long been their stance for Dalits and minorities to share political power.

